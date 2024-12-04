Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar While K. Dot Gives Back At Kids Charity 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake was poking fun at Kendrick Lamar during a livestream, while K. Dot and his fiancée Whitley Alford were doing charity work.

Drake may have taken his gripes with Kendrick Lamar to his lawyers, but that hasn’t stopped him from trolling the West Coast rapper.

Despite sending shockwaves through the industry with his recent legal action against UMG, Spotify, and others over Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the OVO boss has remained notably silent since filing his petitions.

However, Drake resurfaced on Tuesday (December 3), popping up during a Kick stream to troll Kendrick Lamar.

Streamer Los Pollos TV was ranting about Lamar’s GNX album, complaining he didn’t want to hear it after listening to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy when the Toronto superstar appeared in the chat.

He borrowed from the viral “Mustard” memes from Lamar’s “tv off” to taunt Lamar while seemingly mocking DJ Mustard’s height.

“We need a donut emoji in the chat custarrrrrdddd,” he joked. Drizzy also dropped a second “CUSTAAAARRRRRD” comment, pinned by Los Pollos.

Drake trolling Kendrick Lamar and DJ Mustard in LosPollos’ Twitch chat.



“CUSTAAAARRRRRD”



“we need a donut emoji in the chat custarrrrddddd” 🍩😅



pic.twitter.com/RDJON5a214 — Vent It (@VentItMedia) December 4, 2024

While Drake was making jokes online, Kendrick Lamar was giving back to children in need. Lamar and his fiancée Whitney Alford helped deliver an unforgettable holiday experience to 500 students from across Los Angeles at the 2024 Baby2Baby Holiday Event.

He joined forces with celebs, including Kelly Rowland and Demi Lovato, at Baby2Baby’s annual holiday distribution event in partnership with Nordstrom, FRAME and LAFC.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Co-CEO, Baby2Baby, Ali Wong, Olivia Wilde, Whitney Alford and Norah Weinstein, Co-CEO, Baby2Baby attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution Presented by FRAME & Nordstrom at BMO Stadium on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar caused a stir earlier on Tuesday, announcing his Grand National Tour, which makes 19 stops across North America, including in Drake’s hometown, Toronto.