Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce “Grand National Tour” 

Kendrick Lamar has given fans the news they’ve been waiting for, confirming he’s hitting the road on the Grand National Tour with SZA.
After an ultra-successful year which included the culmination of the Drake battle, the overwhelming dominance of “Not Like Us,” his epic Juneteenth concert, the announcement of his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining slot and his GNX album, K. Dot is going on tour.
On Tuesday (December 2), Kendrick Lamar hopped on Instagram with a teaser for his upcoming Grand National Tour Presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA will kick off The Grand National Tour on April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, with a finale on June 18 in Washington, DC. Check the full tour dates below.
The duo will perform in 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. Fans purchase early bird tickets in the Cash App Visa Card presale. The presale begins Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time and ends December 5, at 10 p.m. local time.
The first tickets for the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App.
Grand National Tour Dates
Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium