AllHipHop

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce “Grand National Tour” 

By: London JennnCategory: News

Kendrick Lamar has given fans the news they’ve been waiting for, confirming he’s hitting the road on the Grand National Tour with SZA. After an ultra-successful year which included the culmination of the Drake battle, the overwhelming dominance of “Not Like Us,” his epic Juneteenth concert, the announcement of his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show […]

Kendrick Lamar has given fans the news they’ve been waiting for, confirming he’s hitting the road on the Grand National Tour with SZA.

After an ultra-successful year which included the culmination of the Drake battle, the overwhelming dominance of “Not Like Us,” his epic Juneteenth concert, the announcement of his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining slot and his GNX album, K. Dot is going on tour.  

On Tuesday (December 2), Kendrick Lamar hopped on Instagram with a teaser for his upcoming Grand National Tour Presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will kick off The Grand National Tour on April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, with a finale on June 18 in Washington, DC. Check the full tour dates below.  

The duo will perform in 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. Fans purchase early bird tickets in the Cash App Visa Card presale. The presale begins Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time and ends December 5, at 10 p.m. local time. 

The first tickets for the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App. 

Grand National Tour Dates

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium 

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium 

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium 

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium 

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium 

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field 

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium 

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field 

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium 

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park 

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium 

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center 

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field 

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field 

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre 

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium 