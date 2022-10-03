Drake Wins Hefty $1 Million Payout After Betting Big On NFL 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Despite losing out on millions betting on the Miami Dolphins last week, Drake said he “made up for it,” with his latest betting victory.

Prolific gambler Drake has scored another huge win, winning a multi-million-dollar NFL bet just days after losing a seven-figure wager on the Miami Dolphins.

The Toronto rap superstar has been betting serious money since becoming an official ambassador for the online cryptocurrency casino, Stake.com.

Last week, Drake stood to win more than CA $2 million, $1.45 million approx., after betting on three NFL teams playing in Week 4 to win their games. However, he needed all three to win to collect a multi-million-dollar payout.

Unfortunately, Thursday night’s showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals did not go Aubrey’s way. The Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals, scuppering his chances of winning the combined three-team wager.

Nonetheless, Drake was undeterred. According to his bet slip, he placed another seven-figure wager on Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to come out on top in their respective games. This time, he upped the ante, betting CA $394,771.80, $287,00 approx., on the three games.

This time, Drizzy picked a trio of winners and yet another hefty payday. He took to Instagram to share his winning ticket and couldn’t help boasting in the caption. “Made up for it 😬🤑,” he shared.

Earlier this summer, Drake placed another seven-figure bet on two fighters at a UFC London event. Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann won their bouts, and the rapper took home $3,723,077.00.