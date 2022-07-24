Drake Wins Huge $3 Million Payout After Massive UFC Bet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake took home almost $4 million dollars after successfully betting on the outcome of two fights at UFC London!

Serial gambler Drake put a gang of money on the main event at UFC London fight last night (July 23rd).

Drake, one of the most successful music stars in history and now a partner with gambling brand Stake, shelled out big money and won even more.

The rapper put up seven figures to bet on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. His wage? According to the bet slip he posted on his Instagram Story, his stake is $2,296,211.30 at 8/13 odds.

Both ladies emerged victorious. Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt, and Molly McCann knocked out Hannah Goldy. The wins mean Drake took home $3,723,077.00.

Drake promised to buy both fighters Rolex watches to celebrate their win.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Drake has been in a partnership for some months and placed big boy wages on almost every major sporting event.

Earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail, Drake cashed out over $1 million when UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier in a battle to defend his championship title.