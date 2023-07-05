Drake Wonders If He Is Living In Reality: “Maybe I’m In Some Coma”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake questioned the meaning of life in a promotional video for his It’s All a Blur Tour, which starts with back-to-back concerts in Chicago.

Drake has pondered his existence ahead of the It’s All a Blur Tour, which begins on Wednesday (July 5). The OVO superstar promoted his tour by questioning the meaning of life in an Instagram video.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is,” he said. “And I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question sent me, obviously, deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times.”

Drake recalled a time when he got high prior to his audition for the television show Degrassi. He asked himself if he was truly living or experiencing a dream version of his life.

“I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14,” he explained. “I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. And before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and I – out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted – would succumb to peer pressure. And I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

He continued, “I kind of wonder if something bad happened that day or maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

This week, Drake kicks off his It’s All a Blur Tour with back-to-back shows in Chicago. Last month, he teased a new album titled For All the Dogs but didn’t announce a release date for the project.