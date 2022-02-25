Drakeo The Ruler’s Brother Sues Live Nation And Snoop Dogg’s LLC Over Rapper’s Death

Ralfy the Plug wants someone to pay big for putting his life in danger.

After the untimely death of Drakeo the Ruler in December 2021 and during the Once Upon a Time Festival in Los Angeles, his brother has filed a lawsuit that claims promoters Live Nation, Snoop Dogg’s LLC, and the Los Angeles Football Club left his life in jeopardy by not providing sufficient security.

According to TMZ Ralfy the Plug, whose real name is Devonte Caldwell, said he was caught in a “violent mob attack” consisting of 50 to 100 people, some armed with knives after a fight broke out backstage of the venue.

The melee lasted for approximately 15 minutes in an area that, despite being all-access, was supposed to be secured to protect artists from physical harm.

According to the rapper, the security detail ranged between “lackadaisical to totally absent.”

Ralfy the Plug also alleged that since the concert was being held at Exposition Park, the promoters should have known the location was high in gang activity and that artists, particularly Drakeo, were public targets in gang beefs— after he received multiple threats by rival gang members that were well documented.

Ralfy noted that as he and his brother went through “checkpoints,” they noticed that security was not doing their jobs.

At one point, two unarmed staffers allowed admission to anyone with an all-access badge without checking them for weapons.

Even at a vehicle checkpoint with a metal detector, drug-sniffing dog, and a small group of security guards, he claims that cars were not being searched. More important to his assertion, the cars that were not being searched had individuals in them singing gang chants, a signifier that a criminal element was being allowed in the space.

After the fight that left his brother Drakeo the Ruler bleeding from stab wounds, his brother recalled that it took at least 30 minutes before the EMT could arrive. The rapper eventually died in the hospital.

Ralfy the Plug is suing for millions.

According to AllHipHop.com, his mother had previously said she would be filing a lawsuit against Live Nation and those connected to her son’s death.

Darrylene Corniel said, “They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place.”

“The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection,” Corniel continued. “Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

The festival has responded to Ralfy’s lawsuit and said, “Once Upon a Time in LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

Two months ago, AllHipHop.com reported that the investigation was stalled because witnesses to the fight are refusing to cooperate.

Developing.