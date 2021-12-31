Drakeo The Ruler Investigation Stalled Due To Lack Of Cooperation

Drakeo the Ruler’s death may never be solved, dispute dozens of witnesses being present – because no one will talk to the cops! Read more!

Witnesses are refusing to cooperate in the Drakeo the Ruler murder investigation.

Detectives believe that authorities will have a difficult time bringing justice to the deceased rapper’s family without information on the suspect.

According to TMZ, police on the case are relying heavily on the venue’s surveillance footage and cellphone clips to support their investigation into the December 18th murder at the Once Upon A Time festival in Los Angeles.

The investigators had tried to talk to witnesses who were backstage when the rapper was stabbed in his neck, but mum is the word. No one is talking.

There is another angle that detectives are taking. They are looking to see if there is a connection between Slim 400 and Drakeo’s deaths, which happened weeks apart.

Slim was murdered in Inglewood ten days before Drakeo was stabbed to death.

Rumors suggest that Drakeo was beefing with Slim’s protégé YG, though the “FDT” rapper has not been connected to the fatal stabbing.

According to The Sun, California Highway Patrol said that “there’s nothing credible,” still TMZ suggests that no one is ruling this theory out, pointing to the rise of local gang violence in Los Angeles.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Drakeo the Ruler was murdered in front of his brother, Ralfy the Plug. His brother took to social media to remember his sibling, reminding people of their bond.

He captioned Instagram dedicated to his brother, writing, “His name gone forever live on. Literally was a king that got it out the mud and I watched it all from the start. From recording all yo lil freestyle and post ’em on YouTube [to] smoking on the porch waking everybody up to spit this hard ass s### you be coming up within 10 minutes effortlessly to going to camp.”

“Every time I get out, you go back; every time you get out I went back,” he continued. “Beating indictments starting yo own label and even getting a song with drake, biggest artist in game. And you did it by yo self. You was a self made boss and a leader. You was my idol and big brother and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth. #longlivedrakeo #longliveketchy @drakeotheruler“