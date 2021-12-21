Drakeo The Ruler’s Girlfriend Mourns His Death: “This Loss Is Unbearable”

Noel Bianca, the girlfriend of Drakeo The Ruler, grieved on social media after the late rapper died from a stabbing in Los Angeles.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, Noel Bianca reflected on her relationship with Drakeo The Ruler. She described losing him as being “unbearable.”

“Darrell you knew everything about me and still loved me,” she wrote. “I will miss our drunk nights, our arguments over nothing, u singing Sam Smith to me in the car, holding my hand 24/7, massaging my feet, staring at me while I’m sleeping. This loss is unbearable.”

A few hours later, Noel Bianca continued to grieve Drakeo The Ruler via Instagram. She captioned a photo of the two holding hands with a message to her late boyfriend.

“I will follow you anywhere you lead me,” she wrote to Drakeo The Ruler. “Even if the path is painful to get thru. I know you will be by my side baby.”

Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival in his hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday. He was scheduled to perform at the event, which ended early due to the deadly incident.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed during a backstage altercation. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.