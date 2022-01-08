Drakeo The Ruler’s Mom Asks Court To Use Estate Funds For His Funeral

The mother of Drakeo The Ruler is asking a court for access to his estate’s funds to cover the costs for the late rapper’s funeral.

Drakeo The Ruler’s mother has reportedly asked a court for access to his assets to arrange a proper funeral.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Darrylene Corniel is seeking to use funds from his estate to cover the costs of his funeral. Drakeo The Ruler’s mother is unable to do so without a court order.

The late rapper’s mother says the funeral will cost just under $52,000. Her court filing suggests her son had assets of at least $2 million at the time of his death.

In the court documents, Darrylene Corniel notes she wants to lay her son to rest with “dignity, style and grace.” She is hoping to gain access to the estate’s funds soon so she can find a funeral home with availability.

Drakeo The Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed in December. He was attacked backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival, which was held at the Banc of California Stadium in his hometown of Los Angeles.

An investigation into Drakeo The Ruler’s death has stalled. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that witnesses are refusing to cooperate.

Darrylene Corniel is considering a lawsuit over her son’s death. She blames the event’s security for failing to protect Drakeo The Ruler.