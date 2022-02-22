Drake’s Alleged Stalker Seeking Restraining Order Against Him After Her $4 Billion Lawsuit Was Dismissed

Drake was hit with a petition for a restraining order two days after a judge dismissed Mesha Collins $4 billion invasion of privacy suit.

Drake is being taken to court by a woman seeking a restraining order against him.

Radar Online reports a woman arrested on multiple occasions for trespassing at Drake’s mansion home is now seeking a restraining order against him. The outlet obtained court records that show Mesha Collins is asking the Los Angeles Superior Court to grant her an order of protection.

According to Radar Online, Drake’s alleged stalker filed the petition on February 18. However, days earlier, a judge denied Collins’s motion to revive the $4 billion lawsuit she previously filed against the Toronto hitmaker.

Although the details of Collins’s most recent petition are not available, her previous $4 billion suit accused Drake of invasion of privacy. She claimed the rapper leaked her business on social media and in his lyrics. The lawsuit was ultimately thrown out after Collins failed to respond to Drake’s motion to dismiss. The case was officially closed on February 16, Collins filed her petition for a restraining order two days later. A hearing has been set for March.

Mesha Collins has been arrested 3 times for trespassing on Drake’s property and at least five times for assaulting or spitting on his fans – details she omitted from her lawsuit. On one occasion in 2017, she entered his home and locked herself inside. Drake claimed he was unaware of who she was until she sued him and denied all the allegations.

Drake Parties With The Weeknd

Meanwhile, Drake reunited with The Weeknd in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Feb. 19). The pair squashed their beef some time ago but have not been pictured together in years. Champagne Papi gave a toast to Abel on his 32nd birthday.

“I was there from day one,” Drake said as The Weeknd stood beside him. “I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers, but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world.”

Drake give heartfelt toast at The Weeknd's 32nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/vqkyrVpL9b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2022

Drake later shared some pics from the party, smiling and laughing with The Weeknd.