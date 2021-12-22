A judge ruled in favor of Drake and dismissed a $4 billion defamation lawsuit against him filed by a woman who once broke into his house.

A judge has thrown out a $4 billion lawsuit against Drake.

According to Billboard, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Virginia Keeny dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a woman named Mesha Collins. The plaintiff accused Drake of invading her privacy but couldn’t prove it in court.

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant Graham’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” Judge Keeny wrote. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”

Collins claimed Drake revealed where she lived to the public and used her name in “defamatory matters.” But her lawsuit didn’t disclose her 2017 arrest for breaking into the OVO co-founder’s Los Angeles home.

In April 2017, Collins was caught trespassing inside the music superstar’s house by a member of his crew. She was arrested but avoided prosecution after Drake decided not to pursue charges against her.

Years later, Collins sued Drake for defamation. He denied knowing anything about her prior to the lawsuit.

“I have never met her and have never communicated with her,” he told the court. “I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit.”

Drake’s lawyer Larry Stein called the lawsuit “baseless” in his motion to dismiss it. The judge agreed, putting an end to the civil case.