Drake’s Cryptic Post After Kendrick Lamar Concert Leaves Fans Guessing 

Drake took to his Instagram Story just hours after Kendrick Lamar set the internet ablaze following The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert.

Drake fans were licking their wounds after Kendrick Lamar cemented his battle win and another place in the Hip-Hop history books with his epic The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert.

On Wednesday evening (June 19) K. Dot performed for the first time since his beef with the OVO boss. The electrifying Juneteenth concert dominated social media, with Kendrick Lamar overtaking the trending topics.

While his fans were busy sharing memes and reactions to the concert, Drake was trending for all the wrong reasons. Nonetheless, fans waited with bated breath, hoping Drizzy would do something to steal the thunder.

However, when he did pop out on Instagram, his post left fans confused. Drake took to his Instagram Story hours after Kendrick Lamar’s show with a mirror selfie. He wore a Cleveland jersey and wrote “Summer League” on his post, leaving fans puzzled.

Some thought the “Summer League” caption referenced LeBron James, who attended K. Dot’s concert. Footage captured the NBA legend singing along to Lamar’s scathing Drake diss “Not Like Us.”

Lebron has no idea of the concept of loyalty… After everything Drake and Cleveland did for you… You still stab them in the back https://t.co/M1aIlLQTSy — . (@BANKS_DROY) June 20, 2024

LeBron spent 11 seasons with the Cavs, leading them to their only NBA championship in 2016. He left two years later but could shock the sports world with a return if he opts out of his Los Angeles Lakers contract and becomes a free agent this summer.

“He’s wearing a Cleveland jersey. Is he trolling LeBron?!!” one person asked.

He’s wearing a Cleveland jersey. Is he trolling LeBron?!! — J the OVOBARBIE (@Dricki_stan) June 20, 2024

Others thought Drake was having a dig at Russell Westbrook, who was also spotted onstage with Kendrick Lamar Wednesday night.

“I think Drake was trying to say Westbrook ass might have to compete in the summer league for a roster spot this year,” another person said.

I think Drake was trying to say Westbrook ass might have to compete in the summer league for a roster spot this year. 🤣🤣👀👀👀 #SummerLeague — xBigDawgx 🐶🐾 (@GODAWGSMANE) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, other optimistic fans hoped Drake could turn things around with a summer banger. Check out some other reactions below.

Bro tryna act like he ain’t bothered… I could be the richest man in the world.. but when my enemy performing I know for sure I’m peekin in to see what the hype is.. — SSJ4 goku 💫🐐 (@Dro2H) June 20, 2024