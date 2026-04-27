Drake’s “ICEMAN” Zine Includes Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Lucian Grainge, Leaving Fans Wondering

Drake’s ICEMAN zine is a limited edition magazine revealing his ninth album’s creative vision, featuring tributes to Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, and Lucian Grainge.

Drake crafted something far more intricate than a simple album announcement with the ICEMAN, turning a limited edition magazine into a statement piece that reveals his entire creative philosophy heading into his ninth studio album.

The booklet isn’t just promotional material—it’s a visual manifesto wrapped in premium design and packed with collaborator tributes that signal exactly where his head’s at right now.

Every page tells a story about who Drake respects, who he has issues with, what he’s thinking about, and how he’s positioning himself in hip-hop’s current landscape.

Fans speculate that Drake shared 2 frames of an upcoming 'ICEMAN' music video via the ICEMAN Zine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nILAv1z6O2 — RAGERS (@THARAGERS) April 26, 2026

The magazine features dedicated pages celebrating Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, and Lucian Grainge, three figures who’ve shaped different chapters of Drake’s career and influence.

These aren’t random inclusions—they’re carefully chosen collaborators and enemies.

The zine’s design language carries the “ICEMAN: ONE AGAINST ALL” messaging throughout, a direct statement about Drake’s competitive mindset and his willingness to stand alone when necessary.

Paired with the haunting phrase “REMEMBER YOU ARE DUST,” the magazine balances ambition with mortality, reminding readers that even the biggest achievements are temporary.

The physical merchandise included with the zine tells its own story.

A t-shirt features “2024 is my year” crossed out with “2026” scribbled over it, a direct response to the backlash Drake faced after his battle with Kendrick Lamar last year.

The magazine also includes never-before-seen photography and concept art exploring themes like “DRAKE IS ICEMAN,” “SNOW WITHOUT WEATHER,” and “SAVE OUR CLUBS,” each phrase layering meaning onto the album’s identity.

The website at icemancountdown.com unlocks the full digital experience with a password, making the zine part of an interactive campaign that extends beyond the physical object.

This rollout strategy demonstrates Drake’s commitment to treating album releases as cultural events rather than simple drops.

The magazine arrives as part of a larger ICEMAN ecosystem that’s been building since 2025, with singles like “Dog House,” “Which One” featuring Central Cee, and “What Did I Miss” already priming listeners for what’s coming.

The zine ties everything together, creating a cohesive vision that goes beyond music into fashion, philosophy, and visual art.

ICEMAN drops on May 15.