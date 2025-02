Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s new leaked track has fans scrambling to identify the mystery female rapper, with one artist stepping forward to claim the feature.

Drake has leaked an unreleased track that failed to get clearance on his “Plot Twist” finsta (fake Instagram account), leaving fans scrambling to identify the mystery female rapper featured on the song.

The OVO Sound founder just dropped off a new collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project features 21 tracks but it appears there was at least one more song that didn’t make the album due to copyright issues.

However, Drake wasn’t willing to let the track collect dust in the vault, so he dropped it on his “Plot Twist” account—a page he uses as a content dump of sorts.

Late on Monday (February 17), Drake shared a two-minute-long snippet of a track that samples Mint Condition’s 1991 classic song “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” and sees him rekindle his love for the sound of New Orleans bounce.

“no $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, fans in the comments were left puzzled by the mystery female rapper on the track, with one asking, “Who is this even? I don’t recognize her voice at all.”

However, rising New Orleans rapper OnlyHeaven has stepped forward, claiming to be the mystery artist on Drake’s track.

She reposted the track on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure.”

OnlyHeaven also teased the possibility the song might be released, adding, “Drakes Deluxe Album??”

While it’s unclear if the track will ever see an official release, OnlyHeaven’s claim has only added to the excitement surrounding the leak. Fans are now speculating whether Drake might include the song on a deluxe version of his recent project or if it will remain an underground gem. Either way, the buzz proves that even his unreleased material can still set the internet ablaze.