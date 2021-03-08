Drake’s “What’s Next” Projected To Debut At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart

(AllHipHop News)
It looks like Drake could end the seven-week reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” as the Hot 100 champion and secure his eighth #1 record in the process. Drizzy’s new single “What’s Next” is on pace to debut at the top of the chart.
“What’s Next” is part of the three-pack of tunes released as the Scary Hours 2 EP. Drake also dropped “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross at the same time.
HitsDailyDouble reports that all three songs could cross the 1 million units mark by the end of the opening week. “What’s Next” presently leads the U.S. Spotify and Apple Music daily charts. The song scored the biggest global Spotify debut of 2021.
Some industry prognosticators are predicting the entire Scary Hours 2 tracklist could take up three spots in the Hot 100’s Top 5 following the full tracking week. Plus, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” is said to be in a race for #4 or #5. The duo’s debut single as Silk Sonic currently leads the iTunes sales chart.
Throughout his career, Drake has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart on seven different occasions. 2020’s “Toosie Slide” was his most recent Number One single. 2018 saw three tracks – “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and “Nice for What” – hit the peak of the Hot 100.
Very early top 10 prediction for next week's Billboard Hot 100 (Mar. 20, 2021) pic.twitter.com/OS1j7CVuhY
— Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) March 7, 2021