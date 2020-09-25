DreamDoll & J.R. Smith Respond To Tory Lanez Dissing Them On “Sorry But I Had To…”

(AllHipHop News) Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson lit the internet on fire overnight. After teasing on Twitter that he would address the highly-publicized July 12 shooting in California involving Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez dropped a surprise project titled Daystar.
To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020
The 17-track effort includes Lanez claiming Megan and her team were trying to frame him for the alleged violent incident that took place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. He also took direct shots at other people on the song “Sorry But I Had To…” Rapper/reality show star DreamDoll and Los Angeles Lakers player J.R. Smith caught strays.
On “Sorry But I Had To…” Lanez raps:
J.R. Smith, it’s the pot that piss
And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit
‘Cause your performance and percentage, player
Rolling, riding benches, n*gga, I’m from the trenches, n*gga
You the type to buy a chick a eighty and you still won’t get a inch up in her…
Gimme one DreamDoll hit record, I’ll wait
DreamDoll responded to Lanez in The Shade Room‘s comment section by referring to her well-received 2019 diss track “On Ya Head” where she called out Lanez for mentioning her in his beef with Don Q. On Instagram, she wrote, “He asking for [an] ON YOUR HEAD PART 2.”
The Love & Hip Hop: New York alumna also took to Twitter to add another statement about the matter. Dreamdoll posted, “Y’all be really expecting mf to just sit back and not respond when my buttons be constantly poked. I really [be] minding my mf business. TF.”
Y’all be really expecting mf to just sit back and not respond when my buttons be constantly poked. I reallly he minding my mf business. TF
— DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) September 25, 2020
In addition, J.R. Smith answered the Canadian performer’s lyrics on Daystar. The NBA player used his Instagram account to offer a reaction to what Lanez had to say about him. Smith posted on his IG Story, “I got time today too [five Rolling On The Floor Laughing emojis] bout to get real [four Hot Pepper emojis].”
Lanez also used “Sorry But I Had To…” to share his thoughts on people that have criticized him like Asian Doll, JoJo, Bun B, Chance The Rapper, and Masika Kalysha. Plus, the 28-year-old recording artist namedropped Kylie Jenner, Michael Jackson, Prince, and Chris Brown on the record.
UPDATE:
J.R. Smith returned to Instagram Stories this morning to post more comments about Tory Lanez. The NBA champion wrote, “He not even 30 stay in ya place lil ass boy… Bust ya gun at a female you all types of [clown].