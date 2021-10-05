Dreamville’s Lute Drops Debut Album ‘Gold Mouf’

Lute dropped his new album ‘Gold Mouf’ – with help from Little Brother’s Rapper Big Pooh and Phonte – on Dreamville and Interscope Records.

The Dreamville/Interscope Records artist enlisted the help of Little Brother for the project. Rapper Big Pooh served as the album’s executive producer while Phonte handled the sequencing.

“We worked on Lute’s Gold Mouf album for a little over two years, total,” Rapper Big Pooh tweeted. “I appreciate and thank you @lute_west9 for trusting me with your debut album. Couldn’t have done it without @iamJsmash @RichBoogieNC and my brother @phontigallo with the masterful sequence.”

Phonte added, “I watched my brother @RapperBigPooh EP this album for two years while also recording and touring with @LittleBrotherNC. Salute to him and to @lute_west9 for a beautifully introspective record. Sequenced by yours truly. #Goldmouf.”

I watched my brother ⁦@RapperBigPooh⁩ EP this album for two years while also recording and touring with ⁦@LittleBrotherNC⁩. Salute to him and to ⁦@lute_west9⁩ for a beautifully introspective record. Sequenced by yours truly. #Goldmouf https://t.co/Kw3GRe3lnE — Phonte (@phontigallo) October 4, 2021

Lute’s new album includes collaborations with Little Brother, J.I.D, Westside Boogie, Saba, Blakk Soul, DEVN and BJ The Chicago Kid. It also features fellow Dreamville artists Ari Lennox and Cozz.

Dreamville founder J. Cole celebrated the release of Lute’s debut in a Twitter post.

“GOLD MOUF !!!!!!” he wrote. “LUTE JUST DROPPED!!! new album by @lute_west9 out now!!! IG being down can’t stop you n####!!! ‘n##### want more music.. I ain’t right within..’ potent!”

View Lute’s Gold Mouf stream and tracklist below.