Drill Artist Digga D Receives Prison Sentence For Cannabis Supply 

Digga D was hit with prison time for supplying cannabis but continues to engage fans with the release of a new single.

Digga D has been sentenced to 3 years and 11 months in prison for supplying cannabis.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday (January 31), at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst determined that Digga D (born Rhys Herbert) played a significant role in selling cannabis for commercial profit, local news outlets report.

The judge stated: “First, Mr. Herbert was involved in supply of cannabis over a period of at least 7 months from about January 2023 to July 2023. Second, the amount of cannabis which came into the possession of Mr. Herbert was at least 50.65 kilograms.”

Judge Hirst concluded that at least 45 kilograms of cannabis was sold for profit.

The court heard Digga D, who appeared via video link during the sentencing, has six previous convictions for 13 offenses. His record includes possessing an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

James Scobie, the rapper’s attorney, argued that Digga’s past offenses were irrelevant, noting they were committed when he was a teenager. Scobie also stated this was “very much a first offense in terms of drugs supply” adding that Digga had “lost a year of his professional life.”

The U.K. drill artist has spent the last 10 months on remand at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

During a previous hearing, Digga D claimed he began smoking cannabis at age 12 to help with frequent migraines.

Despite his legal troubles, Digga D continues to keep his fans engaged from behind bars. He sent a message to his fans as news of his sentencing emerged and also released a new single, “Okra & Fiji.”

“We all make mistakes but remember God has a plan for all of us,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a jailhouse image. “I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to write to me.”