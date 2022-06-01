Dropout Kings Blast Lil Xan For Pulling Out Of  “Born Dead Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 25-year-old rapper allegedly walked away without giving any notice.

Early last month, Lil Xan, aka Diego, announced the “Born Dead Tour” would kick off on May 28 in Dallas. However, the “Betrayed” hitmaker reportedly pulled out of the tour this week at the last minute.

The Born Dead Clothing-sponsored “Born Dead Tour” tapped Dropout Kings, VVIZARD KING, Rosh Dawg, and Saving Vice as opening acts. The Dropout Kings Twitter account called out Lil Xan for allegedly walking away from the trek without informing the other people involved.

“@lilxanfuhyobih dropped off our tour after everyone already left cross country. Didn’t show up for his set at [So What?! Music Festival]. We’re rebooking this entire tour stay tuned. Please bear with us. Also f### Lil Xan 🙏,” tweeted Dropout Kings.

@lilxanfuhyobih dropped off our tour after everyone already left cross country. Didn’t show up for his set at so what. We’re rebooking this entire tour stay tuned. Please bear with us. Also f### Lil Xan 🙏 — DROPOUT KINGS (@DropoutKingsAZ) May 31, 2022

Lil Xan took to Instagram to give an explanation for his decision to not hit the road this summer. The California-bred rapper posted a now-deleted message to the Dropout Kings Nu-Metal band.

“I dropped off the tour because your management and booking agents were taking advantage of me. Your team dropped the ball. Your team did not have any accommodations or travel or anything a tour should,” wrote Lil Xan.

He added, “[You] just wanted to promote [your] homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this. If you guys were smart you wouldn’t burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your f### Lil Xan tour.”