Lil Xan Set To Make A Comeback With “Born Dead Tour”

The 25-year-old rhymer appears to be back in good health and good spirits.

Nicholas Diego Leanos (aka Lil Xan) burst onto the music scene with songs such as 2017’s “Betrayed.” Since then, the California-based rapper experienced some tough times.

Last year, Lil Xan accused his former manager, Stat Quo, of purposely enabling his drug addiction while he was on tour in 2018. Xan later confronted online backlash for his statements about Stat Quo.

Then in 2022, reports began circulating claiming that Xan admitted himself to a psychiatric ward for evaluation. The Total Xanarchy album creator then reportedly received mental health treatment in a separate rehabilitation center.

Lil Xan is now ready to return to the road this Spring. The 17-date “Born Dead Tour” – presented by tattoo-inspired streetwear brand Born Dead Clothing – kicks off in Dallas on May 28.

“Missed my fans all across America, so much! Been doing everything necessary to be in the best mental and physical shape for this new tour. Can’t wait to see yall out there!!” says Lil Xan.

Prior to temporarily stepping away from the music industry for health reasons, Lil Xan earned a Platinum plaque from the RIAA for “Betrayed.” The Total Xanarchy studio LP reached the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region in 2018.

Concertgoers will get to see Dropout Kings, VVIZARD KING, Rosh Dawg, and Saving Vice as supporting acts on the “Born Dead Tour.” Lil Xan also ignited his comeback with the new single “Rebound” featuring Xanarchy collective members Kinfolk Jon and $teven Cannon.