Lil Xan Accuses Former Manager Stat Quo Of Nearly Killing Him With Drugs

25-year-old rapper Lil Xan had been laying low from the public eye in recent months. The California native, also known as Diego, did make an appearance on 60 Minutes in August to talk about his drug addiction.

A video of Lil Xan once again discussing his struggles with narcotics is making the rounds on social media. This time, the “Betrayed” performer is calling out a former member of his inner circle for allegedly being enablers.

“Do you guys remember the whole Lil Peep story where his management was giving him drugs and it just wasn’t helping out and all that?” asked Lil Xan. “Well, that happened to me on tour. My manager’s name is – well I don’t even like to call him my manager anymore – Stat Quo. Remember that name, Stat Quo.”

Xan continued, “Because when I was on tour through 2018 to two thousand whatever, the world tours with Nicki [Minaj] and Juice [WRLD] and all that, I was a drug addict back then. And my manager was supplying me with the drugs.”

According to Lil Xan, Stanley “Stat Quo” Benton was responsible for securing drugs no matter where they were located in the world. The Total Xanarchy album creator also insisted he was near death while on tour.

“He’s gonna act like he didn’t do that, like a f###### hypocrite, and I’m really feeling like I should take him to court. Because that was a time I almost died from the drugs,” stated Lil Xan about Stat Quo. “I was so skinny, unhealthy.”

Lil Xan also accused Stat Quo of demanding $30,000 to pay off the remaining cost of a vehicle that Diego no longer has in his possession. As Xan was speaking into the camera, an unknown person could also be heard feeding him lines to say.

“[Stat Quo] is a terrible f###### human being,” said Lil Xan. “The industry just sucks. That’s a big reason why I haven’t dropped another album. After I got sober, it put such a bad taste in my mouth to even want to make music.”

Lil Xan released Total Xanarchy in April 2018. That project peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The “Betrayed” single made it to #64 on the Hot 100 chart and earned Platinum certification by the RIAA.

Prior to Total Xanarchy‘s arrival, Lil Xan found himself at the center of a media firestorm when he called 2Pac’s music boring. Multiple modern-day rappers slammed Diego’s opinion about the late music legend with Waka Flocka Flame even “banning” Xan from Hip Hop.