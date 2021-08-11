Lil Xan Took Enough Xanax To Tranquilize An Elephant

Lil Xan sat down with “60 Minutes” to explain how close he came to death when he was addicted to anti-anxiety drugs like Xanax, the pill he is actually named after!

Rapper Lil Xan recently sat down for an extremely personal interview with news show “60 Minutes.”

Xan revealed how he almost died when he quit his namesake drug, Xanax, cold turkey.

Lil Xan developed an addiction to the drug after he was prescribed Ativan to treat a legitimate anxiety disorder.

“I can do a show for thousands of people and I won’t have a drop of anxiety. But the minute I’m in, like, a closed environment, it could just be the most random thing will just set me off.”

However, the 24-year-old rapper developed a tolerance to Ativan and soon he started copping Xanax off the street, without a prescription.

In a short period of time, the rapper was completely addicted to Xanax, which are sometimes called “benzos.” And, he was taking life-threatening doses of the drug.

“I was probably taking 12 two milligrams to 14 two milligrams a day,” Lil Xan revealed. “I was really bad. It was really bad… I was taking enough benzos to take down an elephant.”

Thankfully, Lil Xan managed to quit taking Xanax, and he appears to be sober nowadays. However, quitting did not come without consequences.

“I just quit, cold turkey. And I actually ended up having a few seizures. And I landed in the hospital,” Lil Xan revealed.

The rapper said he realized his rap moniker was helping to popularize the drug to his 5 million followers on social media, but he hopes to flip the script and use his platform to do some good.

“I’ve always wanted to use my platform to speak out against drug abuse, especially Xanax Since I had a history of abuse with the substance,” Lil Xan said. “Thank you @60minutes and @paramountplus for giving me a spotlight to spread awareness on the Benzo epedemic! [sic] Hopefully sharing my story with you, it will help many of you fight against whatever drug abuse you are going through. ❤️🖤”