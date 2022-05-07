“Drunk” Drake Joins Jack Harlow For “Churchill Downs” Kentucky Derby Video Shoot  

Drake joined Jack Harlow at the Louisville rapper’s hometown to shoot the music video for their new song, “Churchill Downs,” at the home of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 7).
While they were there to shoot the visuals for the track and take in a day of racing, the pair also found time to relax. They chatted happily for an interview before Drake revealed, “We’re drunk.” he corrected himself and added, “He’s sober, I’m drunk.”
When Drake noticed the production crew off camera trying to wrap things up he interrupted the segment. “You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” he said. “What are you gonna cut to? A shot of like, poorly manicured grass, or something?” Check it out below.
Drake Could Win $1.3 Million On An MMA Fight
Meanwhile, Drake could be in for a huge payday if he wins his latest high stakes MMA bet. He has over a half-million dollars riding on Justin Gaethje to become the undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 274. If he does, Drizzy will walk away with a cool $1,375,000.
“Churchill Downs” is taken from Jack Harlow’s new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, released on Friday, ahead of the 148th Kentucky Derby. He explained the pressure that comes with being on a track with the Toronto superstar during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.
When Charlamagne asked if hearing Drake’s verse made him want to rewrite his own, Jack Harlow responded, “I wanted to add to it. The moment he did it. He went stupid. … I feel like that’s one of my best verses,” he said. “But he went so crazy that I was like, ‘Yo I’m gonna have to add bars or everyone’s gonna say he bodied me on my s###.” He later admitted that he did in fact rewrite his lyrics, adding more bars to the track.