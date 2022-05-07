“Drunk” Drake Joins Jack Harlow For “Churchill Downs” Kentucky Derby Video Shoot  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake got lit while shooting the visuals for his new track with Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby, telling an interviewer, “I’m drunk.”

Drake joined Jack Harlow at the Louisville rapper’s hometown to shoot the music video for their new song, “Churchill Downs,” at the home of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 7).

Jack Harlow and Drake at the Kentucky Derby 🐎 (via @GoCards) pic.twitter.com/LiijSY0ueP — Overtime (@overtime) May 7, 2022

While they were there to shoot the visuals for the track and take in a day of racing, the pair also found time to relax. They chatted happily for an interview before Drake revealed, “We’re drunk.” he corrected himself and added, “He’s sober, I’m drunk.”

When Drake noticed the production crew off camera trying to wrap things up he interrupted the segment. “You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” he said. “What are you gonna cut to? A shot of like, poorly manicured grass, or something?” Check it out below.

Jack Harlow and Drake on different planet right now pic.twitter.com/3exjlj6xxz — coach kyle (@suavestish) May 7, 2022

Drake Could Win $1.3 Million On An MMA Fight

Meanwhile, Drake could be in for a huge payday if he wins his latest high stakes MMA bet. He has over a half-million dollars riding on Justin Gaethje to become the undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 274. If he does, Drizzy will walk away with a cool $1,375,000.

“Churchill Downs” is taken from Jack Harlow’s new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, released on Friday, ahead of the 148th Kentucky Derby. He explained the pressure that comes with being on a track with the Toronto superstar during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

When Charlamagne asked if hearing Drake’s verse made him want to rewrite his own, Jack Harlow responded, “I wanted to add to it. The moment he did it. He went stupid. … I feel like that’s one of my best verses,” he said. “But he went so crazy that I was like, ‘Yo I’m gonna have to add bars or everyone’s gonna say he bodied me on my s###.” He later admitted that he did in fact rewrite his lyrics, adding more bars to the track.