Druski Accused Of Bullying Child Actor During Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving Special 

Druski called a little boy “fat” multiple times on Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving stream, sparking a furious response from the child’s mother.

Druski is going viral after calling a child actor “fat” multiple times during Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Thanksgiving dinner special.

The child’s mother slammed the comedian, accusing him of “physically and mentally insulting” her son and calling for him to be canceled for “bullying.”

During the stream, aired on Wednesday evening (November 27), the Twitch star hosted a holiday special featuring Druski and Kevin Hart. He also invited actors dressed up as members of the Addams Family, including a young boy dressed as Pugsley.

During the stream, Druski referred to the boy as a “lil fat n####” multiple times. Cenat immediately reprimanded his friend and hugged the boy, who began crying.

Nonetheless, Druski doubled down, attempting to justify his actions by arguing that the others had been teasing him about his weight all night.

Druski crashes out over being called a fat n#### during dinner on Kai Cenat's stream and proceeds to take his anger out on a 8 yr old boy by calling him "A fat little s###" making him cry pic.twitter.com/CmSAR2eXzo — Saint Laurent Don 🧸 (@404Breezy) November 28, 2024

He later apologized to the boy and claimed he got too “excited.”

Druski apologized after it happened 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IytWQNRlRE — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) November 28, 2024

However, the boy’s mother slammed Druski in a scathing rant on TikTok. She claimed her son was repeatedly “abused,” and claims scenes were cut from the YouTube video.

She also insulted Druski, calling him a “big ass silverback gorilla” who “had no business talking to a nine-year-old like this.” The woman also said the n-word while repeating what Druski called her son.

“An older person, Druski, was physically and mentally insulting my son!” she exclaimed. “They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him. I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

She also claimed her son was crying in the car on the way home from filming.

“They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him,” she added. “I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

Druski is being called out by the mom of the kid he called fat, accusing him and Kai Cenat of letting her son be bullied



“Druski was physically and mentally assaulting my son… that was abuse. No one should have their kids around drunk men.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/OvFlns2hDj — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 28, 2024

Child’s Mother Slams Druski & Kai Cenat

In a follow-up video, the woman said she had been “crying all night” and called for Druski to be canceled. she let the insults fly again, branding him a “fat muthafucka.” Despite previously praising Kai Cenat, she blasted the popular Twitch streamer. “They f###### lied to us guys,” she added. “You’re not cool anymore Kai Cenat. You suck.”

Druski is being called out again as the mother of the kid he called fat posts another video on TikTok, saying she’s been crying all morning and says everyone needs to cancel Druski 💀 pic.twitter.com/HlQameg0EA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 28, 2024

Kai Cenat later addressed the situation, insisting he and Druski apologized multiple times.

“He knew he was wrong,” Cenat said. “He actually apologized for this one.”

Responding to the mother, Cenat explained, “We cut it out solely for the fact we didn’t want anyone on YouTube to make a joke out of this. That’s how serious this is.”

He also said it appeared that the boy was “forced a little bit,” and that his mother was feeding him scripted lines.