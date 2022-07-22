DVSN Drops Provocative “If I Get Caught” Single Which Samples Jay-Z

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Songwriter Jermaine Dupri and podcaster Jamil “Mal” Clay show up in the visuals.

R&B duo DVSN is back with their new single “If I Get Caught.” Vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 make up the act.

The OVO Sound representatives sampled legendary emcee Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter for the track. “If I Get Caught” borrows from Jay-Z’s “Song Cry” off the classic 2001 album The Blueprint.

“You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes. Women like men other women like, that’s just something that everyone knows” sings DVSN’s Daniel Daley in the opening lines of the track.

Jamil “Mal” Clay from the New Rory & Mal podcast shows up in the Andy Madeleine-directed “If I Get Caught” music video as Daley’s best friend. Songwriters Hall Of Famer Jermaine Dupri appears in the visuals too.

“If I Get Caught” is DVSN’s first song in 2022. Last year, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 joined forces with fellow R&B artist Ty Dolla $ign for the Cheers to the Best Memories collaborative album.

Prior to that, DVSN dropped the studio albums Sept. 5th in 2016, Morning After in 2017, and A Muse in Her Feelings in 2020. The latter project featured Ty Dolla $ign, PartyNextDoor, Future, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, and more.

DVSN has also recorded songs with other OVO acts such as Drake, Majid Jordan, and Roy Woods. The RIAA awarded the Toronto natives Gold plaques for “With Me,” “Too Deep,” “Hallucinations,” and “Think About Me.”

Photo Credit: Nate Shuls