DVSN & Ty Dolla Sign Drop Joint Project ‘Cheers To The Best Memories’

The three musicians came together for an 11-track studio LP.

Toronto duo dvsn and Los Angeles singer/songwriter Ty Dolla $ign joined forces for a new collaborative album. Cheers To The Best Memories arrived on DSPs this morning (August 20).

The 11-track collection includes a feature from late rapper Mac Miller on the single “I Believed It.” Daniel Daley, Nineteen85, and Ty Dolla $ign also released “Memories” before the album dropped.

Compton rapper YG and Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro show up on Cheers To The Best Memories as well. Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn’s studio LP was released via Drake’s OVO Sound record label.

Cheers To The Best Memories Out Now 💲➗🥂”https://t.co/umtJseW32m pic.twitter.com/vy8TKsogkk — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) August 20, 2021

Cheers To The Best Memories lands after dvsn let lose their A Muse in Her Feelings album in 2020. Ty Dolla $ign was featured on that project’s “Dangerous City” along with Buju Banton.

Dvsn also dropped the studio LPs Sept. 5th in 2016 and Morning After in 2017. The release of Cheers To The Best Memories follows the OVO Sound recording artists signing a management deal with LVRN.

Ty Dolla $ign’s discography contains his solo albums Free TC (2015), Beach House 3 (2017), and Featuring Ty Dolla Sign (2020). In 2018, he teamed with fellow R&B vocalist Jeremih for the joint effort MihTy.