OVO Sound’s Dvsn Signs With Love Renaissance (LVRN) Management

The duo will be represented by the same team that oversees the careers of Summer Walker and 6LACK.

Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 of the R&B group known as dvsn are now part of a new collective. The Canadian singer/producer tandem announced they signed a management deal with Atlanta-based Love Renaissance (LVRN).

“We plan to change the climate of R&B… So we had to get the team that we know can help us get that done,” said dvsn. The “Between Us” duo joins an LVRN roster consisting of Summer Walker, 6LACK, Shelley (formerly known as DRAM), ​Westside Boogie, and other acts.

Love Renaissance was founded in 2012 by Justice Baiden, Tunde Balogun, Carlon Ramong, Junia Abaidoo, and Sean Famoso McNichol. The company secured a distribution deal with Interscope Records in 2017, and they recently entered into a publishing partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

“We believe dvsn has played an important role in pioneering the next wave of R&B,” stated LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden. “They add a lot to what we feel is missing. With their talent and our dedication to pushing the genre forward to be the Number 1 in music, this partnership is a testament to our intention. We are going to do great things together.”

Since its inception, the record label wing of LVRN has presented numerous studio albums by its signed talent. Former Love Renaissance artist Raury released All We Need in 2015. 6LACK’s Platinum-certified debut, Free 6lack, dropped in 2016. He returned with East Atlanta Love Letter two years later.

Summer Walker established herself as a rising songstress with 2019’s Over It. That album was proceeded by 2018’s Last Day of Summer mixtape which landed the Atlanta native on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time. LVRN also released the Home For The Holidays compilation last year.

Dvsn is currently signed to Drake and Noah “40” Shebib’s OVO Sound imprint along with PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, Popcaan, and Baka Not Nice. Daley and Nineteen85 let loose their third studio LP, A Muse in Her Feelings, in April 2020.

The Toronto-based twosome’s album catalog also includes 2016’s Sept. 5th and 2017’s Morning After. The 5-year anniversary vinyl of Sept. 5th will be released on July 12, 2021. Only 4,500 copies of that special edition will be produced worldwide.