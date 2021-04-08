Special Vinyl Releases By PartyNextDoor, DVSN & Majid Jordan Set For Record Store Day 2021

(AllHipHop News)
OVO Sound will be thoroughly represented on Record Store Day. Warner Records announced a series of vinyl drops for this summer which includes three acts from Drake’s Toronto-based label.
On June 12, Warner is re-releasing DVSN’s Sept. 5th. The special 5-year anniversary edition of the 2016 album is pressed on solid purple vinyl. There will only be 4,500 copies produced worldwide.
Majid Jordan is also celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the duo’s self-titled album. 4,000 copies of a transparent blue vinyl version of Majid Jordan will be released on June 12 as well. The LP originally came out in 2016.
The second RSD drop from Warner will take place on July 17. OVO’s PartyNextDoor will present 2,500 limited-edition vinyl box sets that contain four PND projects – 2013’s PartyNextDoor, 2014’s PartyNextDoor Two, 2016’s PartyNextDoor 3, and 2020’s Partymobile.
Warner Records is also releasing titles by Tom Petty, Linkin Park, Gorillaz, Deftones, Mastodon, Randy Newman, The Flaming Lips, and Conor Oberst. For more information about Record Store Day 2021 visit recordstoreday.com.