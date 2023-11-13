Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Presidency Could Become Reality Soon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dwayne Johnson claims America’s political parties are desperate for him to run for president!. Read more.

The reality of Dwayne Johnson running for U.S. President appears to be one step closer after he let slip America’s political parties have all been in touch.

A poll conducted in 2021 by the New York Daily News found that 46 percent of the population would vote for the former wrestler if he were to run.

Talking to Trevor Noah on his “What Now?” podcast, Dwayne Johnson divulged the survey didn’t go unnoticed by the people at the top – in fact they are now vying for him to join their parties.

“That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that. And I was really uh, blown away. I was really honored,” the 51-year-old shared.

“At the end of the year… in 2022 I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run and if I could run. It was a big deal. And it came out of the blue. And it was one after the other. They brought up that poll. They also brought up their own deep dive research that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road.”

“That you’d be a real contender?” Trevor interjected.

“Yeah… It was all very surreal. Because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. Matter of fact, there’s a lot of things about politics that I hate.”

The “Black Adam” star previously told USA Today he’d seriously consider a presidential run if that’s “what the people wanted.”

For now, Dwayne Johnson is being kept busy as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors. He has a whopping 10 new projects in the pipeline, including another “Fast and Furious” installment and the live-action remake of “Moana” where he’s reprising the role of Maui.