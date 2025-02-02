Dwyane Wade Reveals Life-Threatening Battle With Kidney Cancer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade vividly recounted his battle with kidney cancer and shared how his family’s unwavering presence gave him strength when he needed it most.

Dwyane Wade shared a deeply personal chapter of his life last week, offering details of a kidney surgery that removed a cancerous tumor and tested his mental and emotional fortitude.

Speaking on his podcast, The Why with Dwyane Wade, the 13-time NBA All-Star revealed that he underwent a life-saving operation in December 2023 to remove 40% of his right kidney after experiencing troubling symptoms.

Initially noticing issues like stomach cramps and urinary problems, Wade made the critical decision to consult a doctor.

“On the process of checking, like, ‘Why is my p### coming out slow, why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a lil weak?'” he shared with co-host Bob Metelus.

A subsequent full-body scan unveiled a concerning cyst or tumor on one of his kidneys, prompting multiple medical experts to recommend surgery.

Wade, now 43, described the gravity of the diagnosis and the life-altering moment he decided to proceed.

“Thank God that I did do the surgery because the tumor was cancerous,” he said, revealing that 40% of his kidney was removed to ensure all cancerous cells were eradicated.

While one kidney remains fully functional, the portion that was left behind operates at 60% capacity.

The retired Miami Heat star stopped short of providing a current health update but delved into the emotional toll of the experience.

Reflecting on his vulnerability during the process, Wade admitted the diagnosis and surgery signified a moment of weakness, something he had never before shown those closest to him.

“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade explained. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life. The moment I was by myself, I was struggling, dog. As a man, you never want your family to see you weak. Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to… I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me and in that process, in my weakness I found strength in my family.”

Wade noted that the decision to seek medical advice was heavily influenced by his father, Dwyane Wade Sr., who himself battled prostate cancer—an experience that gave the younger Wade a greater awareness of the importance of proactive health measures.

Beyond basketball accolades, Wade’s legacy also includes his role as a father to his six-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

Additionally, he is a father to Zaire, 22, Zaya, 17, and Xavier, 11, from previous relationships.