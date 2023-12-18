E-40 Salutes NBA YoungBoy: “That’s A Deep, Young Man”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The West Coast MC praises his “Get My Life Right” collaborator.

E-40 is widely considered a Bay Area Hip-Hop legend. He has over two dozen albums in his discography, including 2023’s Rule of Thumb: Rule 1. That project featured guest appearances by other rap stars like YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

“He’s an old soul. He’s been there before. That’s a deep, young man. I always liked him,” E-40 told Billboard about NBA YoungBoy. Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman linked the two rappers together.

The Mount Westmore member also revealed, “Birdman hit me one day and was like, ‘Hey, YoungBoy wants you on one of his songs.’ He sent it to me, we connected, and I knocked out one for his album.”

The California native and the Louisiana native teamed up for the Rule of Thumb: Rule 1 track “Get My Life Right.” E-40 and NBA YoungBoy also collaborated on songs such as “Thug N#### Story” off YB’s 2022 project 3800 Degrees.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has had to deal with several legal issues throughout his life. For example, the 24-year-old rapper is currently serving home detention in Utah pending a federal criminal firearm case in Louisiana.

Despite his two-year-long house arrest, NBA YoungBoy continued to release bodies of work. He dropped the Decided 2 mixtape on November 10. I Rest My Case, Don’t Try This at Home and Richest Opp also came out earlier this year.

In addition to letting loose Rule of Thumb: Rule 1 in November, E-40 partnered with Snoop Dogg for the Goon With the Spoon cookbook. Both Hip-Hop legends also worked with Ice Cube and Too $hort for Mount Westmore’s debut studio album.