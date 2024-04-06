EXCLUSIVE: E. Ness Remains Neutral On Diddy Allegations Until “Cold Hard Facts” Emerge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

E. Ness speaks out on the complexities surrounding allegations against Diddy and the importance of evidence.

In light of the recent Homeland Security investigations into Diddy’s personal life, Philadelphia rapper E. Ness shared his insights and personal experiences with the music mogul during an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com.

The raids, which targeted Diddy’s residences across Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, were reportedly triggered by a suite of serious allegations, ranging from sexual trafficking to the distribution of drugs and weapons, all swirling in the wake of several civil lawsuits, including a highly publicized one from Cassie and accusations by Lil Rod.

In a previous interview, E. Ness, the battle rapper turned entrepreneur, labeled the allegations as part of a “smear campaign” aimed at defaming Diddy’s character and legacy within the music industry.

E. Ness, who rose to prominence through his involvement in the reality show “Making the Band,” which was masterminded by Diddy himself, was quick to clarify his stance on the matter.

Despite the severe nature of the accusations, E. Ness emphasized his lack of direct exposure to Diddy’s alleged misconduct.

“Just let me reiterate I never said that the allegations wasn’t true or false I just said I never was exposed and [was a witness] to it,” he stated clearly, indicating the complexity and his personal conflict regarding the unfolding situation.

“The way it’s looking is looking real bad and we going to see as it unfolds, the truth behind all of it. I’m sitting at the edge of my seat just like everybody else.”

E. Ness expressed concern not just for Diddy and his alleged victims but for the potential impact of these allegations on Diddy’s family, especially his young children.

“I’m just thinking about the kids and the impact it has on his younger children,” E. Ness remarked, speaking on the familial ripple effects of such high-profile accusations.

Addressing the serious allegations head-on, especially those raised by Cassie, E. Ness acknowledged the gravity of the situation while also emphasizing the importance of substantiated evidence before passing judgment.

“I have daughters, so I would never stand by sexual abuse or any of that. You know what I’m saying? That’s just wrong, and it’s right, but you can never condemn a man until you have cold, hard facts,” he elucidated.

The controversy surrounding Diddy has sparked a wide array of reactions from the Hip-Hop community. The contrasting opinions were even found in E. Ness himself.

He questioned the timing of the lawsuits filed against Diddy following his settlement with Cassie, 24 hours after she leveled explosive allegations against her ex-boyfriend.

“Even Cassie…shorty you’ve been with this man for 10 years. You was with it at some degree he was with it at some degree. If you really wanted to get missing to get off the grid everybody knows how to go off the grid. Ten years I know everybody knows how to go off the grid,” E. Ness said of the timing of Cassie’s allegations.

“You don’t stand around for sexual abuse for that long for a decade plus then get remarried and have children and think about it and say I was wrongly done 15 years ago,” E. Ness reasoned.

So far, Diddy has yet to be charged with a crime connected to the raids, and he vehemently denied the allegations in the lawsuits, and he blasted Homeland Security over their use of force in connection with the raids of his homes.