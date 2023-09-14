Earl Sweatshirt: “I’m The Most Sensitive N***a That’s Outside”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The LA native also reflects on his debut album, ‘Doris.’

Hip-Hop recording artist Earl Sweatshirt rarely does interviews. However, the Odd Future affiliate did speak publicly to promote his Voir Dire project with The Alchemist.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe caught up with Earl Sweatshirt. Their conversation covered a wide range of topics. At one point, Sweatshirt even discussed embracing sensitivity.

“I’m the most sensitive n#### that’s outside. I’m not going to lie to you. No, that’s what I was saying outside to them,” Earl Sweatshirt admitted. “I was like, what if I went in there with Zane Lowe and sat down and just started profusely crying right now. Serious.”

The 29-year-old, Los Angeles-area native also added, “I swear to God, ask them, I was like, if I just sat down, first question, dry open and profusely crying in 10 minutes. I knew I was sensitive.”

Plus, Earl Sweatshirt talked about attending the “most intensive therapeutic boarding school ever.” According to the rapper/producer, “a series of unfortunate events” eventually led him to re-discover his sensitive side.

Earl Sweatshirt’s Doris Album Turns 10 This Year

In addition to pushing his Voir Dire project, Earl Sweatshirt is also celebrating the ten-year anniversary of his debut studio LP, Doris. That album came out on August 20, 2013. Doris garnered widespread critical acclaim upon its release.

“It kind of just brought back, just everything from that time. And some of the ambiguity, that’s what I think really stuck out to me,” Earl Sweatshirt told Zane Lowe.

The man born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile continued, “I was 18. I was trying to figure it out. They were like, ‘You’re the big rapper, make an album.’ That’s why I think part of that album was a deliberate shot in the parachute, or in the foot.”

Sweatshirt also stated, “At the risk of sounding redundant, it’s like I’m really not even that n#### anymore. I’ve already done that. Me, by myself. I’ve loved on that person and everything. So some parts of it felt like karaoke.”