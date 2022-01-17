Earl Sweatshirt Set For “NBA Leather Tour” With Action Bronson & The Alchemist

The “Titanic” performer will hit LA, NYC, ATL, and other cities.

California-raised musician Earl Sweatshirt dropped his Sick! album on January 14. The 27-year-old rapper/producer will embark on the “NBA Leather Tour” in support of the new project.

Action Bronson, The Alchemist, and Boldy James will join Earl Sweatshirt on the 19-date run. The trek will kick off on January 29 at San Diego’s Observatory before hitting other cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, and Houston.

“Sick! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” stated Earl Sweatshirt. “Before the virus, I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly).”

He continued, “Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere.”

Sick! came out via Tan Cressida/Warner Records. Earl Sweatshirt’s fourth studio LP features Zelooperz and Armand Hammer. Production was provided by The Alchemist, Black Noi$e, Ancestors, Alexander Spit, Samiyam, Theravada, and Rob Chambers.

The Alchemist and Boldy James released 2021’s Bo Jackson and 2021’s Super Tecmo Bo. Action Bronson’s Only for Dolphins album arrived on DSPs in 2020 which hosted The Alchemist-produced “Sergio” track.

1/29 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

1/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

2/1 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

2/2 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

2/5 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount

2/6 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Events Center

2/9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

2/11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

2/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

2/14 – Toronto, ON – History

2/16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

2/17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

2/19 – Washington, DC – Anthem

2/20 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

2/22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

2/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

2/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2/27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

2/28 – Austin, TX – Emos