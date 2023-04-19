Early Bird Tickets For Jay-Z’s 2023 Made In America Festival Go On Sale

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Made In America returns to Philadelphia on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. Roc Nation founder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter curates the festival.

Early bird tickets and VIP packages are now available on the Miafest website. The annual two-day event scheduled for Labor Day Weekend has reportedly generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.

Last year’s Made In America Festival featured Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and California rapper Tyler, The Creator as headliners. Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, and other acts also performed at the 2022 music showcase.

“The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend. 2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees,” states Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation.

Desiree Perez continues, “For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.” MIA organizers will announce additional information and the talent line-up in the coming weeks.

The initial Made In America Festival took place in September 2012. Jay-Z closed out the event on Saturday, September 1. Legendary Rock band Pearl Jam headlined night 2 on Sunday, September 2. Jay and Pearl Jam also teamed up to perform a live rendition of “99 Problems.”