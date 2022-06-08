Tyler, The Creator & Bad Bunny To Headline 2022 Made In America

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Made In America returns to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for its ten-year anniversary. The 2022 edition of the festival will feature headliners Tyler, The Creator and Bad Bunny.

The full event’s lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Victoria Monét, and more.

Hip Hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter founded Made In America in 2012. Organizers postponed the 2020 festival due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Made In America came back in 2021 with Justin Bieber and Lil Baby as the headlining acts. Two years before that, Travis Scott and Cardi B served as the closers for their respective nights.

Tyler, the Creator released his most recent studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, in June 2021. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti arrived on May 6, 2022. The Reggaeton recording artist’s fourth solo studio album became his second Number One on the Billboard 200.

Made In America 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tickets go on sale at madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com.