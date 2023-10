Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Dreamville duo also dropped a curated playlist with the streaming service in honor of the school’s homecoming.

EarthGang partnered with TIDAL for Hampton University’s homecoming that took place over the weekend. In between concerts, pep rallies, parades and church services, TIDAL Live gave HBCU students and alum an opportunity to celebrate homecoming season anywhere they were in real time with a curated playlist.

In addition, TIDAL made a donation to Hampton University’s School of Liberal Arts & Education in partnership with the Dreamville duo. EarthGang’s carefully curated playlist included Dreamville boss J. Cole, JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “N####s In Paris,” Future, Rihanna, Gucci Mane and, of course, plenty of EarthGang cuts. It debuted on Friday (October 27) and will go live on the platform Monday (October 30).

“HU Culture, 12-2, Homecoming Tailgates, waterfront walks, Greek Strolls, HU Cabarets brought a constant vibrant energy,” EarthGang told AllHipHop. “Whether we were turning up in the student center, the Harbors, or a friends house, HU Home coming is all about sharing the love and coming together. We’re excited to partner with TIDAL and go live so that we can share this experience of unforgettable energy the HBCUs bring.”

As noted in an Instagram post, EarthGang was thrilled to make a sizable donation to Hampton University. As they wrote in the caption, “Our first LIVE Session experience Available now on @tidal. We’re proud to gift back $10K to @_hamptonu Liberal Arts College. Click the link and vibe with us as we play some of our favorite records from some of our favorite times @ HU. S/O to all HBCUs celebrating Home Coming. And they gotta put some respect on Wayne’s Name.”

EarthGang released EarthGang vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art in September and are gearing up for another record release on Friday (November 2). In the meantime, find all things EarthGang here and check out their announcement below.