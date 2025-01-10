Eazy The Block Captain Abruptly Ends Livestream After Insisting “N*ggas Are Mad” He Got Remy Ma

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hear what Remy Ma’s new partner has to say about his critics.

Rising battle rap star Eazy The Block Captain is issuing a call to action to the Hip-Hop world to give him his flowers during a recent live stream.

On Friday (January 10), a video clip of Eazy’s livestream went viral after fans began clamoring over his remark about winning the affections of veteran rapper Remy Ma. His comments added fuel to the fire surrounding Remy’s strained relationship with her husband Papoose, who Eazy appeared to sneak diss in the rant.

Eazy began the stream in bold fashion, addressing what he believes is at the root of the criticism he has been receiving recently. “N*ggas is really mad that when they go to sleep at night and I wake up, we both wake up, it’s like we doing better than them n*ggas,” Eazy said.

Eazy went on to directly challenge his detractors to admit the real reason behind their animosity. “I just want one real n*gga to just keep it a bean and say, ‘Yo, we’re mad that you got Rem [Remy Ma] and we didn’t,’” he said. That’s what y’all n*ggas is mad at, bro.”

The live stream came to an unexpected end just as things reached a boiling point. “It’s a bunch of n*ggas who don’t like me for no reason because I got a b*tch—excuse me,” he said, pausing to restart his sentence. The live stream suddenly ended shortly after, leaving viewers buzzing with questions and theories.

Eazy’s remarks arrive at an interesting intersection of recent events which has drawn further scrutiny to his relationship with Remy Ma. Earlier this month a clip of Eazy using Papoose’s signature Alphabet slaughter flow to take shots at him and boast about winning over Remy Ma during a rap battle went viral. In the video, Remy Ma also clearly professes her love for Eazy.

However, a new AllHipHop report has uncovered details about Papoose’s alleged attack on Eazy that casts a bit of shade on his proverbial victory lap. Apparently the New York native shouted “Brooklyn” before allegedly knocking the Philadelphia lyricist out after discovering his affair with Remy Ma.