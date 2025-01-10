Papoose Allegedly Yelled “Brooklyn” Before Punching Eazy The Block Captain 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Papoose claims he knocked out Eazy the Block Captain, but a witness has come forward disputing his account of events.

Papoose claimed he knocked out Eazy The Block Captain because the battle rapper shook his hand, despite his affair with Pap’s wife Remy Ma, and now a witness has come forward claiming they saw the whole thing.

Funkbeezly claimed he was at Remy’s Chrome 23 event in June 2023 when the altercation went down.

“I seen that s### with my own eyes,” he said during a recent interview. “He aint get knocked out, he got popped on.”

However, he disputes Papoose’s assertion that he knocked out Eazy.

“He ain’t even fall,” Funkbeezly stated. “I don’t know if he ate it ‘cuz he curled up. I don’t know if he curled up to block the rest of the hits.”

He continued, explaining, “I ain’t even know that was Papoose that hit him,” adding that Pap ran in “out of nowhere” wearing a red mask.

“He run in, I see him pop on somebody, BOOM. [Papoose] popped on someone with a baldy,” Funkbeezly said. “Now I know it was Eazy the Block Captain, but at the time, I thought it was a regular n####.”

According to Funkbeezly, Papoose yelled, “Yeah Brooklyn,” before striking Eazy, stating, “Word to my mother. He said ‘Brooklyn son,’ and he popped him, BOOM.”

Funkbeezly claims Eazy curled up after the punch but never fell to the floor.

“I think he hit him like twice more,” he said, adding that Papoose then ran out of the building.

Both Papoose and Eazy have spoken about the incident publicly, with the battle rapper admitting he was hit but denies getting knocked out.

“Everybody saw it!” Papoose wrote on Instagram last December amid a heated public spat with Remy Ma. “When I knocked him out, @remyma woke him up and went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter!”

Meanwhile, Eazy claims Papoose snuck into the event wearing a full-face mask to evade security.

“He literally sneaked me,” Eazy said during his livestream. “I never fell, never was in no fetal position, I never touched the ground ever. But when I got back to turn round to the n####, the n#### ran.”

Remy Ma recently declared her love for Eazy during his tense battle with Shotgun Suge.