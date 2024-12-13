Eazy The Block Claims Papoose Bugged Remy Ma’s Car: “I Got All The Proof” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eazy The Block dissed Papoose on Friday morning after previously admitting to a two-year romance with Remy Ma.

Eazy The Block Captain is calling out Papoose after publicly admitting to a two-year relationship with Remy Ma after accusing Pap of bugging the Terror Squad rapper’s car and threatening to drop receipts.

The Philly battle rapper also denied Papoose knocked him out, insisting Pap snuck him before fleeing the scene.

Eazy acknowledged the affair during a livestream Thursday (December 12) after Remy and Papoose’s very public spat. He admitted previously lying about the affair and was waiting for Papoose to say his name before he spoke out.

According to Eazy The Block Captain, Papoose has known about his relationship with Remy for over two years. He claimed the former couple had already split and accused Pap of “trying to play victim.”

He then alleged Papoose only discovered Remy’s infidelity because he bugged her vehicle.

“The n#### that y’all think is so thorough, he put a recording device in Remy’s car,” Eazy continued. “You couldn’t really hear me on the other side, but you could hear her talking to me, so that’s how he knew.”

Furthermore, Eazy claimed he has “all the proof,” and vowed to release it if Papoose accuses him of lying.

HOLD UP!!!! Eazy tha Block Captain Says Papoose knew about him and Remy Ma since the Hitman Holla battle & He had Remy Ma Car Bugged?????? 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MuIOwgutk1 — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) December 12, 2024

Eazy also addressed Pap’s claim that he knocked him out and left him lying in the fetal position.

“Everybody saw it!” the TuneCore executive wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Remy and Eazy spending Christmas together last year. “When I knocked him out, @remyma woke him up and went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter!”

Eazy claims Papoose snuck into Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 event in June 2023, wearing a full-face mask to evade security.

“He literally sneaked me,” Eazy said during his livestream. “I never fell, never was in no fetal position, I never touched the ground ever. But when I got back to turn round to the n####, the n#### ran.”

Eazy Da Block Captain details the event of when he got punched by Papoose over Remy Ma pic.twitter.com/hrqUUZylaO — Enchanted Rasta (@EnchantingRasta) December 12, 2024

Remy Ma also denied the “FAKE knock out story” in an Instagram Post. She claimed Papoose “snuck in and out like a thief in the night” before creating a “false narrative” about the altercation.

Eazy retweeted the post, adding, “Stop lying and unblock me, you turkey.”

He also asked Papoose repeated his request, adding I want to holla at you [duck emoji].”

The drama continued into Friday morning, with the battle rapper calling Papoose a “p####.”