Remy Ma Declares Her Love For Eazy The Block Captain, Ending Months Of Speculation 

Remy Ma set the record straight on the rumors about Eazy The Block Captain, confirming their love during a rap battle.

Remy Ma has proudly confirmed her relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, declaring her love for him in a rap battle.

For over a year, rumors have circulated about the NYC native cheating on her husband, Papoose, with the Philly battle rapper. The speculation reached a boiling point just before Christmas when Remy publicly called out Papoose over his rumored relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.

However, Remy had not publicly confirmed her romance with Eazy until now, choosing to make the revelation in an equally high-profile way.

On Sunday night, Eazy battled New Jersey battle rap legend Shotgun Suge, the main event on Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 “Read the Room” event.

Eazy and Remy put on a uniting front, with the former kicking off the clash with a direct jab at Papoose, flipping his “Alphabetical Slaughter” freestyle to ask, “What happens when she stopped at E?”

EAZY THE BLOCK CAPTAIN BLOWS THE ROOF OFF 🔥 WITH PAPOOSE-ALPHABETICAL SLAUGHTER BARS 🔤 ON SHOTGUN SUGE 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/qIzKMDCEaI — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) January 6, 2025

Eazy soon tagged in Remy Ma, asking her to confirm, “Don’t you love me?” She replied with a resounding, “Yes.”

Shotgun Suge Goes In On Remy Ma & Eazy The Block Captain

The line shook the building, and viewers both at home and in the building were ready to give the round to Eazy before Suge rapped a bar.

Nonetheless, Suge quickly seized upon the momentum, opening his round by asking Eazy, “Where ya b####?”

Remy Ma remained off-camera, seemingly taking a lesson from the viral moment in 2023 when Geechi Gotti exposed her alleged affair with Eazy The Block Captain, during their battle, while she stood front and center.

Suge referenced the recent public drama, mocking Remy for being with a “Temu Papoose.” He also mentioned Pap’s claim that he knocked Eazy out and his romance with the champion boxer, adding, “He dropped you, now he with a b#### that’ll really f### Remy up.”

Suge didn’t hold back in the third, opening the round by listing off Eazy’s alleged “lies,” again referencing the alleged knockout at one point.

“Papoose smacked you so hard,” he rapped, “you was even lying on the floor.”

He continued, peppering Eazy and Remy with jabs, mentioning recent allegations the battle rapper cheated, stating, “Every chance you get, you embarrassing your new b####.”

Suge concluded the battle with a final attack on the couple: “You went from Black love, to a n#### trying to go viral off your pain and suffering.”

The battle is available to watch on PPV.