Ebro Darden On Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon”: It Put A Ceiling On Drake’s Legacy

Drizzy admitted to taking a “loss” in his battle against the Clipse emcee.

Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” celebrated its five-year anniversary on March 29. Hot 97 and Apple Music 1 personality Ebro Darden reflected on King Push’s historic diss record aimed at Hip Hop superstar Drake.

One of the most memorable lines from “The Story of Adidon” focused on the fact that Drake had a son with former adult content star Sophie Brussaux. Pusha’s “You are hiding a child” bar became a talking point throughout the beef.

“Major L… shifted the universe. Put a ceiling on Drake’s legend,” tweeted Ebro Darden about “The Story of Adidon” on Sunday. That take led to Drake fans defending the Canadian rapper/singer.

One Twitter account insisted Drake has never taken a loss and called Darden a hater. The Ebro in the Morning host responded, “Hater? I love Drake… legends can lose a battle. Stop sucking c###.”

In addition, Darden acknowledged Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” diss record directed at Pusha T is “amazing.” Plus, he called Drake “great” in response to a Twitter user pointing out the OVO leader’s overall success.

Ebro Darden also took time to address Drake fans who mentioned his commercial victories. The West Coast native tweeted, “[We’re] not talking about [money] and charts, that’s for casuals. That is easy. This is Hip Hop talk.”

Drake Admits To Taking A “Loss” Against Pusha T

After Pusha T took subliminal shots on the “Infrared” track off the Daytona album, Drake dropped “Duppy Freestyle.” Then Pusha returned fire with “The Story of Adidon” which spawned countless memes making fun of his adversary.

Following the release of “The Story of Adidon” in May 2018, Drake chose not to immediately keep the battle going. The 5-time Grammy winner eventually admitted to losing that lyrical contest against Pusha T during a 2019 interview.

“I tip my hat to the chess move. It was a genius play in the game of chess and definitely warranted my first ‘loss’ in the competitive sport of rapping,” said Drake. “By choice obviously, because I bowed out after realizing the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world that really became – that was all anyone cared about.”

Drake continued, “I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred and I didn’t get doned off by some crazy song. It was just he told the world that the biggest artist in the world at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew for me it was over at that point.”

Last December, Pusha T commented on the state of his rivalry with Drake. The Clipse emcee said, “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him… But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, ‘Yes.’ It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

