Pusha T: Drake’s Subliminal Shots Show Their Beef Still Burns Him

The ‘It’s Almost Dry’ emcee reflects on his rivalry with Drizzy.

Pusha T versus Drake will go down as one of the most-talked-about feuds in Hip Hop history. While the conflict reached its apex in 2018, both rappers seem to still hold some animosity towards the other four years later.

During a recent interview with XXL, Pusha T spoke about the current state of his rivalry with Drake. The outlet specifically asked Push if he felt claiming a victory over his longtime adversary was a badge of honor.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” said Pusha T. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, ‘Yes.’ It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

The bad blood between Pusha T and Drake apparently stems from Pusha’s dispute with Drake’s Young Money boss Lil Wayne. The situation came to a head in 2018 when Pusha used his “Infrared” track to reference Drake’s ghostwriting allegations.

Drake then fired back at Pusha T with “Duppy Freestyle” on the same day “Infrared” arrived on the Daytona album. Several days later, Pusha dropped the scathing “The Story of Adidon” which essentially ended that round of the back-and-forth diss records.

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry Is In Contention For Best Rap Album

Since that time, Pusha T has released another critically acclaimed project. The 45-year-old emcee’s It’s Almost Dry landed on April 22. Pusha’s fourth studio LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, his first career Number One.

Additionally, It’s Almost Dry is up for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Pusha T is in the same category as DJ Khaled’s God Did, Future’s I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“I’m trying to win that Grammy, but I’m trying to walk. I want you to see it. People gotta see it. They need to see it. The next generation gotta see it. The streets gotta see it. They gotta understand it. This is all built from y’all. That’s the most important part to me,” Pusha T told XXL.

Pusha T labeled It’s Almost Dry as a “masterpiece.” Even NFL legend Tom Brady called It’s Almost Dry album of the year. The 2022 body of work features Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice.