Pusha T Explains How Fatherhood Made Him Rethink Feud With Drake

Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton famously exposed that Aubrey Drake Graham had a secret son to most of the world. The Virginia-bred rapper presented that revelation as one of the scathing bars on his “The Story of Adidon” diss track directed at Drake.

Now that Pusha T is a father to his own son, it appears the 44-year-old emcee no longer wants to go back and forth with his longtime rap adversary. King Push spoke about his change of heart on a recent episode of Showtime’s Desus & Mero late-night talk show.

“I don’t like the energy of mentioning my son in that type of energy or any kid in that type of energy,” Pusha T told Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. “It’s not my thing right now. I got my son.”

One-half of the legendary rap duo known as Clipse continued, “And it’s like, with me, I’m just not going to play about anything involving him. Like, I don’t play nothing. So it’s like, ‘You know what? I’ll just [stop].'”

Pusha T Previously Declared The Beef Was Over

Two months ago, Pusha T also spoke about the status of his feud with Drake. This was after the OVO leader and Pusha’s G.O.O.D. music comrade Kanye West ended their own longstanding public rivalry at the “Free Larry Hoover Concert” late last year.

“I’ve already looked past that… I don’t look towards it anymore,” stated Pusha about beefing with Drake. He added, “Bygones are bygones, far as I see. And I think that’s really good that they did squash it. That works really good for them.”

Pusha T is preparing to release his fourth solo studio LP titled It’s Almost Dry. He dropped the single “Diet Coke” in February. Plus, Hip Hop icons Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams joined Pusha for the “Neck & Wrist” collaboration. It’s Almost Dry follows 2018’s Grammy-nominated Daytona.