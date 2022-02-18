Pusha T On Longstanding Beef With Drake: Bygones Are Bygones

Four years ago, G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T delivered a significant blow to Drake with “The Story of Adidon” diss track. Both emcees through shots at the other going back to 2012, but that 2018 round in the feud was reignited by Drake’s issues with G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye “Ye” West.

Kanye West and Drake ended their bad blood last year by joining forces for the “Free Larry Hoover Concert” in Los Angeles. That reunion led to questions about Pusha T’s current feelings towards his longtime adversary.

Complex recently caught up with Pusha T for 360 With Speedy Morman. The interview included the Virginia representative talking about Kanye West and Drake moving past their differences.

“I’ve already looked past that… I don’t look towards it anymore,” responded Pusha when asked about possibly moving on from the rivalry with Drake in a similar way to Ye.

The 44-year-old Daytona album creator also added, “Bygones are bygones, far as I see. And I think that’s really good that they did squash it. That works really good for them.”

According to Pusha T, fans should expect another studio LP from him in the coming months. One-half of the Clipse dropped “Diet Coke” on February 8. A Kanye West-assisted music video for the single already collected over 4 million views on YouTube.