Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech 

Eddie Murphy was the No.2 Twitter trending topic after joking about the Will Smith viral 2022 Oscars slap moment.

We may be nearly a year removed from Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap moment at the 2022 awards show, but the jokes are still flying.

Eddie Murphy was awarded one of the night’s biggest honors at the 2023 Golden Globes. While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to entertainment, he also drew a huge laugh from the audience after referencing the moment Chris Rock was slapped live on stage.

He kept his acceptance speech brief, thanking those who had helped throughout his 46 years in the business. The legendary actor then shared his “definitive blueprint,” for a peaceful, prosperous life.

“There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve prosperity and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s very simple, just do these three things. Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f###### mouth.”

His reference to the infamous line Will Smith uttered from the front row of the 2022 Academy Awards after slapping show host Chris Rock went down well with the audience, who erupted into laughter and applause.

Check out the moment that got Eddie Murphy trending No. 2 on Twitter in the clip below.

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f—ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Will Smith Admits “I Lost It”

Will Smith addressed the viral moment during a sit-down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show in November. Despite winning his first Academy Award, the “Men In Black” star admitted it was a “horrific” night.

“There’s many nuances and complexities to it but, at the end of the day, I lost it, you know. I was going through something that night,” he said before adding, “Not that that justifies my behavior at all.”

While promoting his latest movie, “Emancipation,” Smith acknowledged people might be hesitant about his return. “If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he said.