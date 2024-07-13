Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher In Anguilla

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher celebrated their marriage on the picturesque island of Anguilla in a private ceremony.

Eddie Murphy has married Paige Butcher.

The Oscar nominee and Australian model exchanged vows on the Caribbean island of Anguilla in an intimate ceremony with loved ones.

Butcher donned a lace corseted gown by Mira Zwillinger, while Murphy opted for a white suit from Brioni. This union marks Murphy’s second marriage and Butcher’s first.

The couple’s romance began in 2012, and they have two children together: Izzy Oona, born May 3, 2016, and Max Charles, welcomed on November 30, 2018, just two months after their engagement.

Their recent nuptials follow closely on their joint appearance at the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” premiere in Los Angeles on June 20.

At the Netflix event, Eddie Murphy and Butcher were accompanied by Murphy’s daughters from his previous marriage to Nicole Mitchell: Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and Bella Zahra, 22.

Eddie Murphy, who stars in the “Beverly Hills Cop” series, received warm praise from his co-star Judge Reinhold.

“He’s crazy about his kids and his family,” Reinhold told People. “He’s a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is.”