Eddie Murphy Reveals Unconventional Funeral Wishes

Eddie Murphy prefers a quiet departure with no funeral, revealing his wishes while promoting Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Eddie Murphy has shared his unconventional wish for the end of his life: no funeral.

During an interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy on Instagram, the comedian revealed his desire for a private and quiet departure.

“My family and friends know I don’t want a funeral when I die,” Eddie Murphy stated firmly.

In a light-hearted moment, he quipped that if any event were to be held, it should feature the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ theme song to elicit smiles.

“That’s just a joke ’cause I’m never having a funeral. I mean, I’m gonna die like everyone else. But (my loved ones) know…no funeral. Just let me go quietly,” Eddie Murphy said.

The actor, who recently turned 63, is promoting the fourth installment of the “Beverly Hills Cop

series, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

Despite his many roles in other popular movies, such as “Coming to America,” “Dr. Dolittle,” and voicing Donkey in “Shrek,” it is his portrayal of the street-smart cop, Axel Foley, that continues to resonate with fans.

During the interview, Murphy addressed the comparison many fans and media have made between his character, Foley and the legendary spy, James Bond.

“I’ve been asked how I feel about playing ‘the Black James Bond,'” he chuckled. “I tell them I don’t need to be some Black James Bond. I have Axel Foley and he has theme music and everything.”

By foregoing a traditional funeral, Murphy aims for a more subdued farewell, preferring to leave quietly without the customary ceremonies.