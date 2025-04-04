Blueface Hit With Six-Figure Judgment Over Soulja Boy Baby Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface lost a defamation lawsuit after failing to respond to claims he falsely said he fathered a child with Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend.

Jackilyn Martinez filed the suit in December 2023, accusing Blueface of spreading lies on social media that she had slept with him the day before her baby shower and implying he could be the father of her child.

The posts, made during an online feud between Blueface and Soulja Boy, triggered a wave of harassment against Martinez, including death threats.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Blueface never responded to the lawsuit or appeared in court, leading a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to issue a default judgment.

The judge granted Martinez $123,243 in damages at a hearing earlier this week.

The total award includes $100,000 in general damages, $18,000 in special damages, $3,070 in attorney fees and $2,173 in court costs. The judge did not award punitive damages.

Martinez said the false claims caused her severe emotional distress. She reported the threats to the police and described suffering from panic attacks, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia.

She also clarified the timeline of her relationship with Blueface, stating they had a single protected sexual encounter in 2018, years before her child was conceived. Martinez told the court that DNA testing confirmed Soulja Boy is the biological father.

Despite being served legal papers in January 2024 while performing at a nightclub, Blueface ignored the lawsuit and refused to take down the posts. He is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for violating probation in an unrelated case.