Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama Denies Sleeping With Blueface: “Lawyers Have Sent A Cease And Desist”

Soulja Boy's baby mama is taking legal action after Blueface claimed he slept with her the night before her baby shower.

Soulja Boy’s baby mama is denying she slept with Blueface and claims she has taken legal action to stop him from spewing any further “defamatory” statements.

What began as an argument over who would be victorious in a Verzuz battle has taken several turns. Blueface and Soulja Boy recently clashed on social media over who has more hits, but the beef quickly heated up. At one point, the rappers’ baby mamas dragged into the discussion.

The West Coast rapper taunted Soulja, on X. “I hit yah Bm already soulja boy,” he claimed. “Ask her who perform better hit for hit.”

However, on Tuesday (December 19) the mother of Soulja’s child announced she isn’t taking Blue’s claims lightly.

“The statements being made about me are defamatory and false,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “My lawyers have sent a cease and desist to Blueface.”

Over the weekend, Blueface and Soulja Boy fired off multiple threats at each other, and Blue even showed up to a proposed fight location. Soulja didn’t show and accused Blue of trying to set him up.

Meanwhile, Blueface found himself in hot water with another rapper earlier this month. During an Instagram Live, Marissa Da’Nae, the mother of NLE Choppa’s son Chozen, accused Blueface of trying to pick her up.

Blueface claimed NLE Choppa was worried and said he had been “calling my fone all day about his baby momma.”

NLE Choppa replied, “Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here n stop snitching.”